Substance Abuse Forum held in Athens

Residents gathered this evening at Athens Baptist Church along with Community Connections and the Mercer County Substance Abuse coalition to discuss substance abuse ranging from tobacco to abuse of opioids..

“Substance abuse affects everyone of us whether you Baptist, Methodist, christian atheist, whatever all of society is affected by substance abuse,” said Pastor Charlie Drake.

Dr. Derek Wilson was lead speaker and he says through his research the key to stopping the epidemic is getting to it before it even starts.

“We're finding elementary school students are experimenting with cigarettes, tobacco, vaping. It is a gateway,” said Wilson.

“If we can start to do some prevention in elementary school. If we can save 10 percent of what problem we've got right now, that's ten percent that not going to go through the economic crisis, all the heartache.“

All this while the legislature is looking at the legalization of medicinal marijuana to alleviate addiction to prescription pills something Governor Jim Justice told lawmakers he would support.

“I've said it over and over, I'd be an advocate of medical marijuana. I don't think any of us, if we had a loved one at home, and doc said it would help, why in the world would we stand in the way.”

It's two different sides of a issue both searching for a solution.