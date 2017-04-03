Coal companies accepting resumes at job fair

With a new administration in the oval office and the demand for metallurgical coal on the rise, there's some new hope in coal country.

A coal-related job fair at Bluefield State College was held today. Bluestone Industries and Southern Coal are the companies doing the hiring. They are looking to fill up to 85 mining positions. Patrick Graham is the vice president of human resources for Southern Coal. He says the openings are varied. "These (openings) are for the skilled miners for surface, underground, machine operators, supervisors, electrician equipment operators."

Thurman Kennedy drove ninety minutes from Bradshaw. He has around eight years of previous experience mining, and believes having the right certifications are essential. "You got to take your classes to get your cards, because you have to have surface cards, as well as underground cards."

Graham says a lack of certifications shouldn't prevent someone from applying, though. "We have had a few apprentice miners come in today. But before I can move to those I have to fill some of those skilled positions, with people that can train and mentor those apprentice miners once we got them in place."

Weston Cline of Gilbert drove two and a half hours in hopes of becoming a miner. Although he has no prior mining experience, he tells us... it is a family tradition. "My family... they've done it for years... I figured I would. (chuckle)"

Patrick Graham says if you are interested in a job but were not able to make the job fair today, you can email a resume to hr@bluestoneindustries.com.