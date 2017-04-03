ASP looking for land to build more homes

Appalachia Service Project is building homes in Rainelle, but there's a new wrinkle. They say they're running out of property on which to build.

"You can't build a house without an empty lot," said Appalachia Service Project volunteer coordinator, Claire Kopetsky.

Empty lots are what Appalachia Service Project need.

"So that we can build renters new houses," Kopetsky continued.

ASP has thirty houses either finished or under construction, but there's still a long way to go.

"We have close to forty more candidates that need new houses. Probably half are renters who have never owned a home or don't have land. The missing piece is the land that we can build," said Kopetsky.

Although it may not seem like it, the floods last summer may have a bright spot.

"It's crazy to think that disaster can give people opportunities, but it seems to be the case here because we've already turned several renters into homeowners who, had the flood not happened, might not have been given that chance," Kopetsky said.

A land donation can go a long way.

"One lot can change one family's lives. Some of these renters are living in temporary housing situations, apartments with kids and even elderly people. So, this can change their lives," inspired Kopetsky.

If you would like more information on land donation, you can visit ASP in Rainelle's Town Hall or call 423-946-5006.

