Former Physician sentenced to prison for obtaining pain pills by fraud

A former physician who previously practiced in Barboursville was sentenced to six months in federal prison for a drug charge.

Gregory Donald Chaney, 52, who was the previous owner of the Tri-State Medical Center which is currently out of business, entered his guilty plea to obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, on December 1, 2015, Chaney wrote a prescription for one of his employees for 120 thirty milligram oxycodone pills. Chaney admitted that he wrote the prescription without any physical examination of the employee and without medical necessity. It was agreed between Chaney and the employee that the pills would be turned over to Chaney in exchange for approximately $830 in lieu of unpaid wages.

Chaney admitted that he wrote the prescription with the intent to illegally obtain oxycodone and to conceal the true recipient of the pain pills.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey handled the prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence