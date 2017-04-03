Lusk trying to lead Bluefield College in the right direction

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Christiansburg native Dewey Lusk is happy to be back in Southwest Virginia, and back in front of the people he loves the most. "I tell you what's been nice is coming back to Southwest Virginia, Bluefield and this area. Great football people. Had a lot of support from the community and the administration and we are looking forward to getting this thing rolling."

Lusk inherits a team that is coming off back to back 1-10 campaigns, but he loves the enthusiasm this group has shown. "That's what I'm most impressed with. Coming off of back to back 1-10 deals, but they are eager to learn, they are excited, they run around and hustle. They've been a joy to work with."

He wants to start this program off like it is brand new, and that all starts with bringing in the right assets. "What you have to do is put one foot in front of the other. You have to crawl before you can walk and you recruit, recruit, and recruit and develop the kids you have here. Its just like everday life you have to fight battle to survive and that's what we are doing. We are doing it with a great attitude and a good group of kids. We are really looking forward to the challenge."

When it comes to position battles, right now there is no starters. And Lusk wants his guys to focus in on every task every day. "We want them to focus in and be mentally sharp. Be ready to check when its time to check. Be ready to do the things we've asked them to do on a consistent basis. Don't want to turn the ball over and you don't want to make mistakes. Those teams that do this the fewest are the ones that win and that's what we are trying to work towards."