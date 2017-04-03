Fuente receives contract extension - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente got some great news today.  Virginia Tech extended his contract that will keep him there until 2023.  Fuente was named the 2016 ACC coach of the year and led Tech to a 10-3 record and a berth in the conference title game.  Head mens basketball coach Buzz Williams received a similar contract this past July.  Both contracts will expire at the same time.

