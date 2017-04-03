Carter named NABC Defensive Player of the Year - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Morgantown, WV

West Virginia junior Javon Carter was named National Association of Basketball Coaches defensive player of the year.  Carter led the Big 12 in steals and was 7th nationally with 2.49 per game.  He has also collected three all conference defensive honors.  He joins a pretty prestigious group of award winners including Tim Duncan, Alonzo Mourning, Kenyon Martin, Shane Battier, and Grant Hill.  He is only the 4th guard to ever win this award.

