Commissioners to vote on water line extension to Raleigh County community

ABRAHAM, W.Va. (WVVA) The stories of those who live without running water are usually reserved for third-world countries, remote sections of the globe left behind by a struggling economy.

But in one Raleigh County community, residents are facing a similar struggle, the fight for water after a $700,000 water project stopped just short of their homeS



"It's hard, you know, for baths. It's hard to cook when you have mud running through your spicket," said Pamela Helmandollar, a resident of the small Abraham community near Pluto-Bragg.

Brown water often runs through the spicket of Helmondollar's home, along with her neighbor, Steve Adkins.



"We've tried to get water before, but we just haven't been lucky," adds Adkins.



This may be their lucky week. Raleigh County Commissioners are voting on a nearly $375,000 project to bring water to six out of the eight Abraham homes.



"Unless you've lived and had to have well water and pump it to make it come out the right color, you can take public water for granted. But I know the folks in Abraham will not because they've lived for years with just well water," said Raleigh County Administrator Jeff Raines.



Raines said the remaining two homes will be placed on a priority list if they can secure the funding.



Toni Manning's home will be one of the two left off the list this time around. She battles ongoing health problems and she isn't sure whether they are related to the water. "There's no reason for us not all to have running water. We pay our property taxes too."



If funding for the water line extension is approved during Tuesday's meeting of the Raleigh County Commission, it will be a first time, for some, they have turned on the faucet and not had to worry.



"Just don't forget us. We're getting up in age and it sometimes feels like we're being forgot," adds Helmandollar.