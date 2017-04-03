2 dead in Raleigh County shooting

A shooting investigation is underway in Raleigh County.

According to the West Virginia State Police, two people have been shot dead. It appears the incidents happened on Clear Fork Road, just outside of Clear Creek.

Beckley Police tell WVVA they are investigating whether an earlier accident in the city limits played any part in the shooting.

No other details are known. We have a crew on the scene. Look for continuing updates on this developing story and tune in to WVVA News at 5 and 6.