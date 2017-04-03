Donald Trump statue in the WVVA studio - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Donald Trump statue in the WVVA studio

Posted:
By Wayne Stafford, WVVA Morning and Afternoon News Anchor
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA) -

Tazewell man, Jack Howery, stopped by our station this afternoon with quite the surprise.  He brought in a hand crafted life size statue of President Donald Trump.  This was carved from a single cedar tree and Jack tells us it only took him two days to carve.  This isn't Jack's first wood masterpiece and it certainly wont be his last.

