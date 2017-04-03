Donald Trump statue in the WVVA studio

A Rollover Crash That Is Blocking All Southbound Lanes Of Interstate 77.. Between Mileposts 3 & 4. mercer County Sergeant Steve Sommers Says The Driver Of A Big Rig Tried To Dodge An Object In The Road... ... Swerved And Then Lost Control. Sommers Says The Trucker Then Over-Corrected And Rolled. the Tractor-Trailer Is On Its Right Side... Blocking All Southbound Lanes. it Was Hauling Powdered Carbon... Used In Making Tires And Rubber Seals. but Due To Fears About Possible T...

