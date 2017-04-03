Voluntary recall issued for EpiPen after some auto-injectors failed to work

Meridian Medial Technologies has issued a voluntary recall for 13 lots of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr because the auto-injector may not work.

The Federal Drug Administration issued the notice on Friday. The products affected by the recall were distributed between December 17, 2015 and July 1, 2016.

See the list of recalled products below:

Product/Dosage NDC Number Lot Number Expiration Date EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN767 April 2017 EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 5GN773 April 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM631 April 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 5GM640 May 2017 EpiPen Jr Auto-Injector, 0.15 mg 49502-501-02 6GN215 September 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM082 September 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM072 September 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM081 September 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM088 October 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM199 October 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM091 October 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM198 October 2017 EpiPen Auto-Injector, 0.3 mg 49502-500-02 6GM087 October 2017



Customers with affected products should contact Mylan at 1-800-796-9526 or email customer.service@mylan.com

According to the FDA, " Consumers who have EpiPens from lots that are not included in this recall, do not need to replace their EpiPen prior to its expiration date." Click here to read the full news release issued by the FDA.

The FDA is also asking medical professionals and patients to report any adverse reactions due to a device malfunction. Click on the following link for more information- www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm