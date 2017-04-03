1 killed in Washington County crash

A non-profit organization called "Gathering of Mountain Eagles" is hosting wounded and injured vets along with their spouses for a five-day adventure around southern West Virginia.More >>
Stars definitely came out but they might not necessarily be stars on the golf course, except for the pros. The Pro-Am saw reality stars and pro athletes hit the course and they had nothing but rave reviews about the community.
Ron Martin is a Mercer County native who has pride in the city he comes from. "I really, I love Bluefield.. I want to see Bluefield do well. " Seeing the city do well is what Martin hopes to accomplish as the new mayor.
A graduate of Bluefield State College returned for his yearly visit today and brought some guests. William Robertson earned two degrees from Bluefield State before working for a governor, four presidents and finally as a middle school teacher.
The rain held of in Tazewell for the towns Independence Day Celebration.
