1 killed in Washington County crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred at the end of an exit ramp on Interstate 81. 

The collision happened at 9:25 a.m. Sunday on Route 91 in Washington County, just off the Exit 29 ramp in the northbound lanes. According to police, the driver of a 2013 Ford Focus "was traveling at a high rate of speed" when he failed to stop at the end of the ramp, crossed the center line and crashed into the back of a big rig.

Police say the driver of the car, identified as Lindy C. Sutherland, 68, of Kingsport, Tennessee died at the at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation. 

