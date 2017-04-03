Princeton man sentenced in murder of ex-wife

The Princeton man who fatally stabbed his ex-lover on her wedding day was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

William Jessie Seal, 34, was found guilty in February of second degree murder in the death of Ashley Seal.

Ashley Seal, 26, was stabbed to death on June 15, 2015 in duplex apartment on Highland Avenue. Back then, family members told WVVA that she visited her ex-husband to "pick up a few things." Ashley had married her new husband, Douglass Martin, just four hours before at the Mercer County Courthouse. Police said Martin lived in the same duplex and was the one to call 911.

Circuit Court Judge William Sadler sentenced Seal to 40 years in prison, the maximum under West Virginia law for a second degree murder conviction.

