US judge tosses suit in 1968 mine explosion in West Virginia

Posted:
PITTSBURGH (AP) -

A federal judge in West Virginia has tossed out a lawsuit filed by relatives of 78 miners killed in a 1968 mine explosion.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2nZQpNp ) reports U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley in Clarksburg ruled Friday that laws at the time stipulated there was a two-year window to file a lawsuit after the disaster.

The latest lawsuit filed in 2014 was based on a federal mine inspector's memo written two years after the explosion at Consolidation Coal Co.'s No. 9 mine in Farmington indicating an alarm had been disabled. The families, who earlier had received $10,000 from the company, said they did not find out about the memo until 2008.

The disaster led to passage of the federal Coal Mine Health and Safety Act.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

