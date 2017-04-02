Some believe medical marijuana is too risky of a gamble

Some of those against the legalization of medicinal marijuana, believe that all of the cons outweigh the potential pros. Jim Nickels is the Executive Director of Appalachian Teen Challenge in Princeton. He polled his students for us, and he says the results were unanimous.

"I asked how many of them started out with marijuana on their road to abusing drugs, one hundred percent said marijuana was their first drug," Nickels says.

Marijuana has long been considered the gateway to further drug abuse, but is it true? At least one student... says yes. Noah Vaughn is from Florida originally, and will soon be graduating from the Teen Challenge program.

"It definitely is. I know that... that's what started out my problems."

Marijuana was the first drug he used, but he says that it eventually led to the harder stuff.

"Once you reach that certain point with it, you always have to find something higher. That's the unfortunate thing with it. It's definitely the gateway drug."

Vaughn believes the abuse of medical marijuana has the potential to rival the abuse of other prescription medications.

"If it is introduced for medicinal use, it would end up being exactly like the opioid epidemic, and the abuse of it. I definitely think it would."

Nickels says he would like to see more research done on the effects of medical marijuana before politicians vote on it.

"I don't know if we have enough information yet, to where we can say that marijuana for medicinal purposes would be a good thing."

This is definitely a hot-button issue with lots of emotion. Feel free to look for this story on our Facebook page and post any comments or concerns you might have.