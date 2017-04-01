WVVA wins station of the year at WVBA awards banquet

WVVA was awarded the 2017 Station of the Year at the WVBA "Excellence in Broadcasting Awards Banquet.

More than 200 broadcasters representing radio and television stations from across West Virginia gathered in Charleston Saturday for the annual awards dinner.

WVVA VP and General Manger Frank Brady accepted the night's biggest prize for television broadcasters.

"I want to thank and let you all know I have 46 of the hardest working people in the state of West Virginia. Whether I challenge them with a telethon, or I challenge them with Concord football with high definition, or the state fair, they rise to the occasion. They are the best and they make this the station of the year, " said Vice President and General Manager Frank Brady.

The station also won "Best Community Outreach for our "Rebuild West Virginia" telethon. WVVA partnered with the West Virginia Broadcasters Association and fellow broadcasters to help raise money for victims of the deadly floods in June. All of the proceeds, more than $400,000, was given to the American Red Cross in WV.

WVVA's veteran news photographer Matt Irvin won "Best Photojournalist" at the awards banquet.