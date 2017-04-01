Gun show at armory this weekend

Local residents made their way to the Brushfork Armory this Saturday.

For the 2017 R&R gun show attendees had the chance to meet with vendors from various companies, learn about the history of guns and knives, trade and sell their old equipment, as well as purchase new equipment.

“A lot of the gentlemen who set up are older, there's not a lot of the younger generation taking up where the older fellas are passing away,” said vendor Nancy Gunnoe.

For the younger ones who do attend she said they learn so much.

“It's a great family event as you see we bring kids. Kids love to come and look and of course they're taught you don't handle guns without permission."

The gun show continues tomorrow from 9AM to 3AM at the Brushfork Armory.