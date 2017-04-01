4th annual "Empty Bowls" project raises thousands for area hunger programs

A year-long effort to help feed the hungry in Raleigh County hosted its annual fundraiser at the United Methodist Temple in Beckley, Saturday.

When the concept of the Empty Bowls Project started four years ago, Karen Reed says it took some time for the public to understand the project's purpose.

“The first year we had to do a lot of explaining,” Reed said. “But now, we just walk in, and they're like, 'Oh, empty bowls. When is it? What can we do?'”

The Empty Bowls project not only helps raise awareness of the local hunger problem, but has donated more than $40,000 to area programs that help feed both young and old.

Local children also have a hand in the process by shaping and glazing the clay bowls that are donated to the project.

Organizers say each bowl represents the small amount of food that those who face hunger have access to.

“While they're having fun making these bowls, they're also learning that there are people that are hungry in our community,” Leslie Baker said.

Thanks to all of the donations from local businesses and restaurants, the nine participating Raleigh County food banks and hunger programs get every dollar the event brings in.

"We just so appreciate the support that we've gotten and the fact that they look forward to this event and want to be part of it,” Reed said. “We cant thank the community enough for their support every year."

Organizers say they'll find out in the coming days if they were able to reach this year's goal of $20,000.