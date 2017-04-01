Raleigh County man facing drug charges after driving recklessly

A Raleigh County man is facing drug charges after officers find him driving recklessly.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Bradley Michael Smith, of Arnett, was driving erratically and crossed the center line on Coal River Road in Dameron.

During the traffic stop, deputies found Smith in possession of 2 ounces of marijuana packaged, 5 grams of marijuana concentrate, and prescription pills. The marijuana and pills are valued at nearly $3,000.

Smith has been charged with DUI of a controlled substance, 4 counts of possession with intent to deliver, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.