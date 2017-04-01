Bluewell Improvement Association cleans up in Mercer County

Driving along some spots in Mercer County and you may spot litter.

Residents say it can make an otherwise beautiful place unsightly.

“If we could just clean this place up,” said Bluewell Improvement Association president, Skip Crane.

“We live in the Garden of Eden let's keep it clean,” said Crane.

“There's people coming here from all over the country to ATV and they like what they see but they don't like the garbage.”

This is the first year the association has led clean up day in Mercer County.

Crane said about 100 volunteers participated and for nearly five hours Saturday they bagged the trash in Bluewell, Rock and Brushfork areas.

The folks volunteering Saturday said that a little rain and a little cold was not going to keep them from helping keep their hometown beautiful.

Whitney Browning is a Bluefield College student and this is her first time participating in this event but not other philanthropic efforts such as mission trips. She says giving back to her home is equally important.

“When you go away it makes you realize the importance of doing it in your hometown and so you go and it just gives you a heart to see stuff like this,” said Browning.

“You come back and you're just like yeah I want to work for my own community and make it as clean as possible and just serve.”

Browning's dad said we all should have pride in the place we call home.

“For the tourist who come here, it's nice if they come in and see a clean environment but we live here we should want it clean for ourselves.”