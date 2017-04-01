Tinucci and Williams power Bluefield College past Truett McConne - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Tinucci and Williams power Bluefield College past Truett McConnell

Bluefield, VA

The Bluefield College Baseball team picked up a big win at Bowen Field on Saturday afternoon.  The Rams edged Truett McConnell in game one of their three game series.  Erik Williams hit his 15th home run of the season in the bottom of the 6th to break a 0-0 tie.  Mike Tinucci threw 7 2/3 innings while striking out 8.  Tinucci replaced Christian Sinnott who left with a injury with 1 out in the top of the 2nd.  The victory improves Bluefield college to 20-12 overall and 6-7 in the AAC.  The two will resume the series with a doubleheader on Sunday starting at noon.

