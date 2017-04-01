Williams supplying the power for Bluefield College

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

When Erik Williams came to Bluefield College he was just a singles and doubles hitter, but he'll leave the Ram program as one of the best power hitters in their history. "In JUCO not really. I was more of a doubles guy than anything. This year and last year has been really big with home runs. I don't know what's clicked I guess just seeing the ball better than year's past" said Williams.

Williams leads the country in total bases and is 2nd in home runs with 14. All due to the adjustments he made in the offseason. "Last year I started hitting a little more home runs and they started pitching me different. So Coach White stressed to me that they are pitching me a lot different and use the right side of the field more and its really been helping me out a lot."

His numbers and production has not come as a surprise to his coaches, especially after what he did a year ago. "He's starting to understand how pitchers are going to work with him and taking what he can get. Its been a joy to be around and to coach. Offensively he's pretty good" said head coach Mike White.

His legend has started to leak out to pro scouts who are starting to fill seats wherever he goes. Adding a little pressure to his shoulders. "Its really exciting but nerve wracking at the same time. I want to play as well as I can and same time get some wins for my team. Its really nerve wracking but exciting at the same time" said Williams.

Despite his personal goals, Williams wants to take the Rams as far as possible. Which he hopes ends in a trip to the NAIA World Series. "We're trying to push in the conference tournament, I think we can do that for pitchers and hitters to click at the same time. Our defense and hitting need to go together at one time and not have one more than the other. Its really clicking right now with these 5 in a row."