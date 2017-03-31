Bluefield College under a new direction with Lusk

Bluefield, VA

Though it is baseball, softball, soccer, and track season in the area. It is also spring football season for our area college. Only one team is going through a coaching change this spring, and that is Bluefield College who is adjusting to a brand new system.

Christiansburg native Dewey Lusk is the new front man of the ram program. Lusk comes over to Bluefield after successful stints at Emory and Henry. UVA Wise, and Webber International. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge especially on the offensive side of the ball. Lusk says he is completely starting over this spring treating it like its a brand new program, but he has been impressed with what he has so far. "There's been some surprises out here. There are some kids that are here that can play. Its up to us to develop all of them, the ones that are here and the ones that are coming by getting them stronger mentally and physically. I think we have a good start to that."

