WVU-Virginia Tech Football game moved

West Virginia and Virginia Tech fans will have to adjust their plans.  The rivalry game between the Mountaineers and the Hokies on opening weekend in Landover, Maryland has been moved from Saturday September 2nd  to now Sunday September 3rd.  The game will be at 7:30 and will be broadcast on national tv on ABC.  The gold and blue lead the all time series at 28-22-1.

