Greenbrier East Engineering receives donation

GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

The Greenbrier East Engineering team is a step closer to a visit to the Boston area. They've received a $500 donation from ABB Corporation.

East Engineering was selected as one of 15 schools to receive the Lemelson-MIT Inventeam Grant. The donation from ABB goes a long way toward sending the students to Cambridge, Massachusetts. There, they will present their re-purposed cardboard building material to the MIT grantors.

Friday, they showed ABB representatives the progress they've made on their prototypes including a fire proofing test that reached 800 degrees Fahrenheit. Suddenly, the kids are famous.

"I didn't think it would get out this much, but hearing all the support from everyone, it feels really good to know that people care here about what we're doing and we're doing it for them," said Thomas Cornett, Greenbrier East Engineering student.

The students say they are about 85 to 90 percent done with their cardboard bricks. Their visit to Cambridge is scheduled for June.
 

