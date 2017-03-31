Ceres Elementary react to Crayola's decision to retire "dandelion" color

Today, March 31st, is National Crayon Day and Thursday Crayola officially retired one color.

This is the first time Crayola has retired a color from its popular 24 pack.

The dark yellow color, Dandelion, was originally introduced to the 24 pack in 1990. As of right now, we aren't sure why the color went into early retirement a few years before it hit it's 30th anniversary in the pack.

At Ceres Elementary School in Bluefield, WV students weren't too devastated by the loss, but they will have to make some minor adjustments.

3rd grade students Jordan, Amya and Adrian all said that they enjoy coloring the sun, and they specifically use the now retired color dandelion and the color yellow to draw their sun.

Since dandelion is now retired, we need to find a 24th color to complete the pack.

One 3rd grade student, Jordan had a suggestion that it is replaced with pink.

Unfortunately for Jordan the Crayola company isn't leaning in pink direction.

If you are grieving the loss of dandelion, there are a few retailers are selling special 120 packs, which include the dark yellow color.

But don't be too blue about losing dandelion, a new blue hue will be officially announced in May to take the 24th spot in the pack.

Crayola's Senior Vice President of US and Global Marketing said they are going to allow fans to name the new color because they want all of you to be part of Crayola's history.

