Union robotics team using local support to succeed

It's a David versus Goliath thing. The M-Cubed Robotics team in Union is up against some heavy hitters in their first year competing in the FIRST Tech Challenge Championship. The field in Saint Louis will include teams from more than 39 countries.

"When we go up against other teams, they'll have sponsorships such as Lockheed Martin or Milwaukee School of Engineering and to be able to beat them from Union, West Virginia with our community backing us, it's great," said Riley Sparks, Main Driver for M-Cubed Robotics.

"And West Virginia, they kind of brush the state off and they don't really consider it a real challenger in the competition. And we kind of proved that wrong by coming and making it this far in our first year," Morgan Holzman, FIRST Dean's List and builder for M-Cubed Robotics, added.

But there were certainly challenges along the way learning new systems to program with.

"Now we're using Java, which is totally new and we have almost no experience with it and it's been a really big learning experience for us," said Cade McMunigal, M-Cubed Programmer.

This is the first year for M-Cubed to participate in the FTC Competition, making them rookies, and their robot conveniently named 'Rook,' but they had to start from scratch in September, meaning they had to use everyone from their team to get it done.

"None of us had every worked with power tools and it's all 80/20 extruded aluminum, so we had to use our mentors to help us and show us how to do these things and we made the robot and it's all custom," Holzman said.

"Being friends it helps a lot and so we already know what each other is trying to do. We work well together," said Sparks.

M-Cubed competes in St. Louis April 26th through the 29th. If you would like to sponsor or donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/mcubed11362.

You can also follow their story on Twitter (@monroebotics) https://twitter.com/monroebotics.