Raleigh County rehab founder pushes back on marijuana bill

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) The West Virginia House of Delegates was a frenzy of activity on Friday morning, In a surprise vote late Thursday, lawmakers voted to bypass committee and take the Senate's Medical Marijuana bill directly to the floor.



The decision was met with intense fury on both sides of the debate on Friday, with constituents flooding their representatives with phone calls, messages, and emails.



Lawmakers opposed to fast-tracking the legislation were able to delay a second reading of the bill on Friday until Monday, enough time for members of the House Judiciary Committee to craft amendments.



Brian's Safehouse Co-founder Leon Brush is among groups organizing to push back on passage of the bill, calling the legislation a back door effort to legalize marijuana for recreational use.



"I've never had an intake at Brian's Safehouse,who says, I just woke up one morning and started doing Heroin, or I just woke up one morning and started Oxycodone. They all say it started with Marijuana. That was the first thing and then after that, I wanted more," said Brush in an interview with WVVA News on Friday.

After a second reading on Monday, the bill will go to a floor vote after the third reading. Delegates voted 54-40 on the procedural move on Thursday to fast-track the legislation to the floor.



Lawmakers have until Saturday, the last day of the session, to pass the legislation.