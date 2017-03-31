2 out of 4 individuals involved in an illegal race have been arrested

Fayette County Sheriff's Office received video proof of local residents racing on U.S. Route 19 through Facebook Messenger.

In the Glen- Mount Hope area on U.S. Route 19 a high speed race took place involving four individuals. On March 30th the Fayette County Sheriff's office was made aware of this reckless driving incident due to a local resident who shared the video link of the race to the sheriff's office through Facebook Messenger. The video showed the vehicles weaving through traffic while driving and exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour .

Lateesha Laneil Sparks,28, of Mount Hope and Myles David Moore, 19, of Fayetteville have been arrested with charges including Racing on the Highway, Reckless Driving, Conspiracy and Failure to Obey Traffic Signals.Their bond status is unknown at this time.

"Racing at high speeds on our highways and recklessly endangering the lives of innocent motorists is something that we will not tolerate," said Sheriff Fridley regarding the illegal racing.

Deputies are attempting to locate the other two individuals involved and the identity of these suspects will be released once they are taken into custody.

