SLIDESHOW: Never-before-seen photos of 9/11 attack at Pentagon - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

SLIDESHOW: Never-before-seen photos of 9/11 attack at Pentagon

Posted:

The FBI made public 27 never-before-seen photos of the 9/11 attack at the Pentagon.

The new photos show the immense devastation caused by terrorists who hijacked American Airlines Fight 77 soon after takeoff from Dulles International Airport. The attack at the Pentagon left 184 people dead.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.