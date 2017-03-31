Kanawha County man indicted on murder charge in shooting of black teen

A West Virginia man accused of fatally shooting a black teenager after the two bumped into each other and exchanged words has been indicted on a murder charge.

Media report a Kanawha County grand jury handed down the indictment on Thursday against 62-year-old William Ronald Pulliam, who is white, in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old James Means.

Police say the teen had a BB gun in his waistband but nothing in his hands when he was shot in the chest and in the back November. Police have said Pulliam showed no remorse and told investigators, "That's another piece of trash off the street."

Pulliam has said that he shot in self-defense after he felt threatened.

Court documents say Pulliam will be arraigned on April 24.