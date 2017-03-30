W.Va. delegate uses rare procedural move to bring medical marijuana bill to floor vote

Here you will find the results of the 2017 Virginia Primary Election.More >>
Watch the West Virginia House LIVE while in session at the Capitol in Charleston.
Watch the West Virginia Senate LIVE during session.
Gov. Jim Justice said this morning he will veto a bill directing the Department of Health and Human Resources to sell Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley.
The new state budget includes cuts to funding of major programs including the Division of Tourism and fairs and festivals. In Mercer County, that could make it difficult to draw a crowd to the area.
Democratic Gov. Jim Justice is refusing to sign a budget passed by the Republican-controlled West Virginia Legislature, saying the cuts to state programs and services are still too deep, but he will allow it to take effect.
Tuesday marks West Virginia's 154th birthday. Preparations are underway across the state to celebrate West Virginia Day, including Tamarack's annual celebration.
In order to settle a lawsuit brought by a state prosecutor, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will turn over a list of 206,000 convicted felons whose voting rights he restored under a now-defunct executive order.
In a meeting Tuesday, Mercer County Commissioners discussed the allocation of funds. More specifically, how funds raised from hotel-motel taxes are dispersed.
Voters in Rhodell decided Tuesday to give up its status as an independent municipality.
Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Greenbrier County.
For skaters at the park next to the recreation center in Princeton, it's more than fun, it's a labor of love and a lifestyle.
One of the most Traditional ways of celebrating Independence day is by enjoying great fireworks displays.
Friday evening, the Bluefield Virginia Little League honored one of its players for her courage and for being an inspiration for her teammates, coaches and her parents.
Soon man and his best friend will both be able to enjoy downtown Bluefield as the dog park is near completion. The city will officially open the gates to what is now called "The Tailyard" on July 6th.
Brookwood Community Church out of South Carolina made the 5-hour trip to Meadow River Community Park in Charmco to clean and touch up the park.
Friday morning, the Monroe County Commission listened to bids from three ambulance services to provide coverage to Union.
