W.Va. delegate uses rare procedural move to bring medical marijuana bill to floor vote

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia lawmakers in the House of Delegates voted to bypass leadership on Thursday in bringing the Senate's medical marijuana bill to a floor vote.

Berkeley County Republican Del. Mike Folk made a motion late Thursday to override the committee process and bring the bill straight to the floor. Delegates then approved the measure 54-40.



The legislation will have a second reading on Friday, and according to Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha, it has enough votes to pass.



"Our phones have been ringing off the hook. People seem to accept this idea. I do believe we have the votes. It's a matter of whether leadership will allow us," said Del. Pushkin, in an interview with WVVA News earlier in the day.



Del. Pushkin said there were concerns that leadership and committee leaders would not allow the bill to come up for a floor vote.



If the House of Delegates passes the legislation, Gov. Jim Justice indicated Thursday he is inclined to sign it.

"I've said it over and over, I would be an advocate of medical marijuana. I don't think any of us, if we had a loved one at home, and this would help, would try to stand in the way."

West Virginia would become the 29th state to legalize medical marijuana if the bill passes.