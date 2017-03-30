James Monroe looking for a return trip to the State Tournament

Lindside, WV

Just one win separated the James Monroe softball team from bringing the state championship to Lindside in 2016. "You kind of just have to bounce back from that. you have to build off of that. a game like that kind of pushes me to want to do better the next year" said senior Lexi Carter. "It's one of those deals, where softball is a short term memory. You can't carry anything with you. You enjoy it in the moment that you're there and once that moment's over with it's on to the next one" said head coach Keith Carter.

The Lady Mavs have a new coach this season in Keith Carter who was previously an assistant and says the learning curve is still ongoing. "I'm still doing that. I've been coaching for about four or five, six years now, but this head coach business is a whole new animal."

The team led by Lexi his daughter says she welcomes the pressures put upon her to succeed. "I've wanted to do that since i was a freshman. You just kind of have to pick the team up. You can't get down when errors start to happen and as the pitcher, you kind of have to just not get down."

Despite losing key members from last year's team, Carter says the teams simple approach this season will help them reach their goals of a possible trip back to Vienna. "I think we need to work a lot harder, just take it one practice at a time, one game at a time, we're not going too anxious about that right now" said Lexi. "I've only got like four kids that are coming back from last year that even saw field time and it's a confidence thing" said Keith.