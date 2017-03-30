Concord Baseball sweeps Fairmont State - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord Baseball sweeps Fairmont State

Posted:

Fairmont, WV

WVVA-TV

Concord visited Fairmont State on Thursday afternoon.  The Mountain Lions took game one 9-0.  Evan Webb led Concord going 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs.  In second game, Concord took the contest 8-5.  Jordan Clark has led the Mountain Lions going 2 for 5 with a home run and two runs scored.  The Mountain Lions are now 8-2 in the Mountain East, and 14-12 overall.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.