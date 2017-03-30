Concord Baseball sweeps Fairmont State

Fairmont, WV

WVVA-TV

Concord visited Fairmont State on Thursday afternoon. The Mountain Lions took game one 9-0. Evan Webb led Concord going 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs. In second game, Concord took the contest 8-5. Jordan Clark has led the Mountain Lions going 2 for 5 with a home run and two runs scored. The Mountain Lions are now 8-2 in the Mountain East, and 14-12 overall.