Summers County H.S. students gaining career experience

The first year of the forensic science class at Summers County High School is giving students a jump start on their careers.

"This prepares kids, not only for science careers, some kids want to go into law as far as being a lawyer. I have two kids that want to be medical examiners," said Summers County High School Forensic Science teacher, Jessica Bostic.

"I want to major in criminal justice or something like that. This helps. Having this on your resume going into college with basics. You learn how to determine where a person was shot and how from bullet splatter," said Andrew Richmond, Summers County High School Forensic Science student.

The kids are finding that, even if they're not planning on a career in science, this class helps open their eyes to the world around them.

"The one's that decide not to go into forensics, we've learned how to be a good observer that way if we ever observe a crime, so it's helpful to everyone," Bostic said.

The students spent the day determining blood type, but that isn't all they learn in the class.

"We looked at serial killers. What makes a serial killer. How they think. Their background history. Their first activity. Their victim profile, etc," Bostic said.

"We've learned about various serial killers, their instincts, how they react, and we've learned a lot of observational skills even," Daniel Foster, Summers County High School Forensic Science student, said.

But the satisfaction goes beyond that.

"The most rewarding part has been able to work with this group of students and they've kind of became like a family," said Bostic.

The program is in need of funds, so if you're interested in helping students gain career experience, you can email Jessica Bostic at jessica.bostic@k12.wv.us.