Helmet law for West Virginia riders to remain the same

By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
The West Virginia senate decided not to repeal the state's helmet law for motorcyclists. 

The bill would have amended the current law, by allowing riders with a valid license for five years, with at least 15-thousand in medical insurance, to decide for themselves whether or not to wear a helmet.

Chaz Cole of Cole Harley-Davidson says he can see both sides of the argument. "Safety is probably one of the biggest things surrounding motorcycles," Cole says. "So, you know, I understand there's a right for the rider to choose. But I think safety is a huge issue."

The potential repeal of the helmet law was voted down 19 to 15. Virginia has similar rider safety laws in place.

