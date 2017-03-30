New exhibit looks back to local involvement in WWI

It's known as "The war to end all wars." World War One took place between 1914 and 1918. With the US joining in April of 1917. To mark the 100th anniversary, there's a new exhibit at a local museum.

At the Crab Orchard Museum, a new exhibit is on display. Entitled "For the Ultimate Peace", it aims to educate visitors about WWI. For instance, did you know the Canadian army took their mascot Winnipeg over to Europe with them?

Charlotte Whitted, the Executive Director of the museum, says "Once they were there they realized they couldn't keep the cub with them, so they left it at the London Zoo. A.A. Milne, who wrote the Winnie the Pooh books, took his son Christopher Robin to see that bear."

Upon returning from war, Tazewell resident Jack Walter Witten became a foster parent to many youths needing a place to call home. His footlocker is on display.

"Doc Witten... he later became a doctor... became very famous in the north Tazewell area, as a foster father, for over two hundred of what were called Doc's Boys," Whitted explains.

Many of the artifacts on display were donated by Tazewell county residents or organizations. Speaking of organizations, ever driven past an American Legion post? WWI contributed to their creation.

Charlotte says, "After the war ended in 1918, there was a great effort among the veterans to honor their involvement and their contributions. So in 1919, the American Legion was formed."

Ms. Whitted says the exhibit will be on display at the museum through December.