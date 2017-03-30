UPDATE: MacArthur man charged in father's death

A family fight turned deadly when a son allegedly killed his father earlier this week in Raleigh County.

Authorities are now waiting for a full autopsy report in the death of Jack Walker.

According to the West Virginia State Police in Beckley, Jack Walker was killed by his 37-year-old son Monday night at a home on Norwood Court in MacArthur.

State police say that Shane Matthew Walker got into a fight with his father. and during the altercation punched his father in the head, knocking him to the floor. According to court documents, the elder Walker lost consciousness and stopped breathing. Emergency responders were unable to revive Mr. Walker and he was later pronounced dead at Raleigh General Hospital. The wife of the victim and mother of the suspect witnessed the fight and was able to provide a statement to police.

Authorities found Shane Walker at a nearby house where he was placed under arrest without incident. He’s charged with voluntary manslaughter and is being held in Southern Regional Jail on $250,000 bond. If convicted, the penalty for voluntary manslaughter is 3-15 years in prison.