Governor reaches for budget deal with House Republicans

CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WVVA) A breakdown in negotiations on Wednesday night stalled a budget deal between West Virginia Democratic Gov. Jim Justice and House of Delegate Republicans.



In a press conference on the budget Thursday, the Governor said 45 million is all that stands between his office and House Republicans on an agreement.



"We got right to the altar but they couldn't make a decision," said Gov. Justice.



At issue was a proposal by the Governor to pay for the remaining shortfall with either a half or quarter penny increase to the sales tax or an increase to the tobacco tax and/or a sugary drink tax.



But by the Governor's account, House Republicans left to mull it over. "It surely didn't come from the Dems. But the Republicans couldn't decide what to do and left."



Meanwhile, in the House of Delegates, Republicans continued work Thursday trying to cut fat from the state budget without raising taxes.



"Of course, I would prefer not to raise taxes. I think we all would. However, at this point, I do think we are going to have to look at all options," said Del. Lynne Arvon, (R) Raleigh County.



Del. Joe Ellington, (R) Mercer County, added "there's people who don't want to cut certain parts, some who want to add revenue measures. And mostly, I think, are in the middle, trying to get a lower sales tax."



Negotiations have even further to go in the Senate, where lawmakers passed legislation on Wednesday that would increase the sales tax to seven percent, the food tax to three percent (currently exempt), and significantly reduce the state income tax.

The move would likely be met with resistance by not only the Governor, but many House Republicans opposed to raising taxes on the middle class.



"That would be jumping the patient straight up to the Olympics. If you do that, our numbers show, would be catastrophic," said Gov. Justice.



Opponents of the Senate's tax reform bill argue it lacks a fiscal note (economic impact report), making it difficult to measure gains or losses. Gov. Justice said it could also mean West Virginia sees a billion dollar hole instead of a half billion in next year's budget.