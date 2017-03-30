Something new is cooking in Bluefield

Something new has come to Bluefield. A close-knit family whose origins and recipes come straight from Italy are bringing those flavors to us here in Bluefield.

Mangino's Italiano, located at the Bluefield Elk's Lodge, had their grand-opening today. It's an American-Italian restaurant and pride themselves on the friendly family atmosphere and reasonable prices.

Not only are all the meals freshly made to order, all the recipes are authentic and as owner Anthony Mangino says, "It comes straight from the heart." But could we squeeze out the secret to his special family recipes?

“Unfortunately, I can not give it out. My grandmother, God rest her soul, would turn over in her grave. But everything has been passed down. My grandmother is from Sicily, my grandfather from Naples, so every single little thing that we use, down to the gravy is homemade,” said owner, Anthony Mangino.

Originally from New Jersey, the Mangino family moved to the Bluefield area in October of 2014, after falling in love with the area on a family vacation. The restaurant is open 7 days a week and the family is looking forward to seeing and meeting new faces.

If you are interested in deals, the family has 4 family members who have served/are serving our country and they want to try to give back in a small way. Every Monday veterans that eat breakfast from 9 AM to 11 AM will enjoy their meal 50% off and free coffee.

Mangino's Italiano is open Monday through Thursday 9 AM till 9 PM, Friday and Saturday 9 AM till 10 PM and Sunday 9 AM till 8 PM. They also offer free delivery. To order or for more information you can call 304-327-9822.