Wild turkey smashes into family's vehicle on Indiana highway

Police in one Indiana community investigated a bizarre accident Tuesday when a 30-pound wild turkey flew into the windshield of a moving SUV.

According to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office, the Tarabocchia family, of Emerson, NJ, was traveling about 25 miles west of the University of Notre Dame when the Tom (adult male turkey) smashed into their rental vehicle.

The impact impaled the bird in the center of the windshield. The family suffered some minor scraps and bruises.

One officer at the scene told the Indianapolis Star that in his 31-years in law enforcement he'd never seen anything like it. We understand that turkeys, like other wild animals, move around a lot more during mating season.

Though the Tarabocchia family told local reporters they may skip Thanksgiving this year, the fate of the deceased bird is already known. A passerby stopped on the side of the highway and asked if he could take the Tom home with him. The state of Indiana allows people to take home wild animals killed in vehicle accidents with a road kill permit.