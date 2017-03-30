Greenbrier County man sentenced for incest, sexual abuse

A Rainelle man is sentenced to 75-180 years in prison for sex crimes involving juvenile relative.

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II, announces that on March 29, 2017, Charles E. Terry of Rainelle was sentenced to seventy-five (75) to one hundred eighty (180) years in prison. On December 15, 2016, he was convicted following a three-day trial of thirty-nine (39) counts of sexual offenses against a relative.

The evidence at trial showed that during 2014 and 2015, he molested a minor female relative on several occasions. The various counts of the indictment included thirteen (13) counts of second degree sexual assault, thirteen (13) counts of sexual abuse by an parent, guardian or custodian, and thirteen (13) counts of incest.

This crime was investigated by members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.