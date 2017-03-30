85 coal jobs up for grabs at Bluefield career fair

Bluefield State College is hosting a job fair next week to help fill 85 positions in the coal industry.

The event will be held on Monday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the college's Student Life Center.

Representatives from Bluestone Industries, Southern Coal and its subsidiaries are offering a signing bonus of up to a $1000 for the following positions: certified foremen, certified electricians, equipment operators and mechanics. Workers are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package.

Qualified workers are asked to attend the job fair or they can submit their resume at hiring@bluestoneindustries.com.

