White Sulphur Springs Mayor explains park contamination

By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

The White Sulphur Springs story about Memorial Park received some confusion by viewers on what needed to be done to the ball fields, not the playground.

The hard work by countless volunteers was appreciated, but upon further investigation, FEMA and the E-P-A determined the fields were contaminated. Mayor Lloyd Haynes explains the situation.

"We had no idea, at that time, what the extent of the damage was on the fields. Later we found out that because some of the tests that were done that we had contamination on some of the fields as well as some debris that was on the surface and just under the surface of the playing fields," Haynes said.

The Mayor also said that because of the contamination they will have to do additional, extensive damage on the athletic fields, which is why they had to approach FEMA about additional funds. The first thought is about child safety on the athletic fields.
 

