Wyoming East Softball looking to become the best

New Richmond, WV

WVVA-TV

Last season was not quite the storybook ending the Wyoming East softball team had in mind "It hurt for awhile, but we all decided we were going to get over it, and try to make it further than we did last year" said sophomore Holly Brehm.

No team from Wyoming County has ever made the state tournament, something the Warriors are quickly hoping to change "We had high expectations last year and we fell short of those and that's made us and that's helped us this year a lot and we are determined this year to go to states" said senior Phoebe Zebosky. "We hope to be right there in the regionals again, with a chance you know to make something happen" said head coach Robert Warner.

They will be relying on young pitch like Brehm who is ready to handle all of the pressure of being the staff ace. "Most of the time i have most of the girls behind my back hitting and playing good defense, so it takes a lot of the pressure off" said Brehm. "We'll have to rally around Holly and being youngsters, she'll just have to carry us around for awhile and hope we can score two or three runs" said Warner.

The team says a mixture of pitching and hitting with the right amount of confidence will be key in their run to Vienna. "We've always been preached by coaches and preached to each other, go into every game thinking that you're the underdog, and that it'll help us in the end" said Zebosky. "We always have spurts where we do good and then we'll do bad. We just got to, we work hard to make sure when we got to hit good, that we will hit good" said Brehm.