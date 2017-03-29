Concord Softball picks up big sweep over UVA Wise

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Softball team picked up a big doubleheader sweep over UVA Wise on Wednesday afternoon in Athens.

The Lady Mountain Lions won game one 1-0. Lindsey Stahl hit a pinch hit home run in the bottom of the 6th for Concord's only run. Sarah Herndon threw a complete game while striking out 9 and giving up just 4 hits.

The Lady Mountain Lions also took game two 2-0. Alyana Furr led Concord going 2 for 3 with a RBI. Allie Reed threw a complete game striking out 5 and giving up just 5 hits.

With the pair of wins, Concord improves to 16-18 overall and 5-5 in the Mountain East. Up next, they will travel to Charleston for a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch will be at 1 pm.