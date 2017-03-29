Bluefield College Baseball sweeps WVU Tech

Beckley, WV

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College Baseball team swept a doubleheader from WVU Tech on Wednesday afternoon at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.

The Rams took game one 8-2. Bluefield was led by Erik Williams who went 3 for 4 with a home run and 3 RBIs. Caleb Newman picked up the win throwing 5 innings giving up 1 run off of 4 hits.

The Rams also took game two 6-2. Bluefield was led by Jose Perez who went 2 for 3 with a RBI and 3 runs scored. Alex Haas who threw 4 innings while giving up 2 runs off of 4 hits.

The Rams improve to 19-12 on the season while winning 5 in a row. Up next, they'll host Truett McConnell for a 3 game series starting on Friday night at 6:30 pm.