Bluefield College Baseball sweeps WVU Tech - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College Baseball sweeps WVU Tech

Posted:

Beckley, WV

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College Baseball team swept a doubleheader from WVU Tech on Wednesday afternoon at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.

The Rams took game one 8-2.  Bluefield was led by Erik Williams who went 3 for 4 with a home run and 3 RBIs.  Caleb Newman picked up the win throwing 5 innings giving up 1 run off of 4 hits.

The Rams also took game two 6-2.  Bluefield was led by Jose Perez who went 2 for 3 with a RBI and 3 runs scored.  Alex Haas who threw 4 innings while giving up 2 runs off of 4 hits.

The Rams improve to 19-12 on the season while winning 5 in a row.  Up next, they'll host Truett McConnell for a 3 game series starting on Friday night at 6:30 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.