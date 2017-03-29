Greenbrier County implements 911 texting

With technology changing, the Greenbrier County 911 Center is implementing a texting system that has the potential to save lives.

"If there is an issue, let's say domestic violence, and whoever is calling the 911 doesn't want to be heard, they can text and communicate with the 911 center to receive assistance," said Greenbrier County Emergency Management Director, Al Whitaker.

Greenbrier County Chief Deputy Joshua Martin sees this as forward thinking.

"I feel it will be very beneficial. Obviously, everything will have its ups and downs at first whenever you make a change, but I feel it will be beneficial in the long run," Martin said.

The system is still new, but Emergency management urges people to call if possible.

"And we always try to tell everybody always try to call first because it's hard to get the true emotions of a person and you can tell the urgency by talking with someone by their voice and all that," Whitaker said.

Greenbrier County isn't the only 911 center to adopt the system.

"There are other counties in the state that have it. The ones I'm aware of is Kanawha County has it, Fayette County, Mason County, and there may be a few others now. It's a new upcoming thing and it's progressing more," said Whitaker.

Tazewell County in Virginia is under going implementation of a similar service.

In the future, this system might also include taking a picture and sending to the 911 center.

