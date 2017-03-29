Bluefield State College faculty, students learn suicide prevention

It is a dark subject to discuss, but, nonetheless, an important one. Every twelve minutes, someone in the US commits suicide.

In 2015, there were 340 suicides in West Virginia. The numbers were even higher in Virginia... over 1,100 suicides in 2015. So what causes someone to take their own life? While each situation is different, Hope Siler says, "Overall, loss is one of the key things that we look for when we're talking with someone who may be at risk for suicide."

Siler is a regional director at Prevent Suicide West Virginia. She says a number of reasons leads a person to end their life, including divorce, loss of a loved one, and financial issues. The age range that suffers the most from suicide are those between 25 and 64.

But Bluefield State College freshmen Bryce Paynter knows suicide is a problem in every age group. "It's something to take very serious. And you need to react on it as soon as possible to help prevent it."

'React' is part of what's called R-R-R, which stands for recognize... respond... react.

Siler explains, "We want people to recognize the signs for suicide. We want them to react by asking someone, who may be at risk, if they are thinking about suicide. And we would like people to react."

Siler adds the best ways you can react are by restricting the means of suicide from the individual, then help them find a good counselor.

If you or someone you know are having suicidal thoughts, there are multiple resources that can provide help and info.

Some of those sources are Prevent Suicide WV, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and by calling the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255).