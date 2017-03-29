First responders treat 21 overdoses in a single week

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Emergency technicians with JanCare Ambulance said Wednesday they have treated over 21 patients for overdoses in the last seven days.



The number comes from the amount of times technicians have had to administer the opioid-reversing medication Naloxone.

According to Paul Seamann, Dir. of Operations, that number is also up from their 2016 average of one overdose per day.



WVVA News reached out to local hospitals and to law enforcement on Wednesday to see what may be behind the rise and is still awaiting a response.

West Virginia led the nation in 2016 for overdose deaths, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention Statistics.



